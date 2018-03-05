Man fatally stabbed at Naute Dam

Staff Reporter

Keetmanshoop-A man was stabbed to death in the early hours of Sunday at Naute Dam during a fight – and he died on the spot.

It is alleged the suspect stabbed the deceased with a sharp object on the right side of the chest during a fight at about 02h00, and the deceased succumbed to the stab wounds immediately.

The deceased was identified as Rahbin Roberto Kuhanga and his next of kin have been informed, while the suspect, aged 20, has been arrested and is expected to appear in the Keetmanshoop Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

It is suspected both men were under the influence of alcohol.

At Noordoewer, a 39-year-old man died after he lost control of his vehicle and it overturned, on the road between Noordoewer and Aussenkehr.

It is alleged the man who has been identified as Augusto Mutongeni was travelling alone from Aussenkehr and he lost control of his Toyota Raider and it overturned, trapping him in the car.

New Era understands the wrecked car had to be cut in order to get him out, and he was rushed to the Noordoewer clinic, but he succumbed to his injuries at the clinic.

The next of kin have been informed and investigations continue.

In another accident, four men were rushed to the Keetmanshoop State Hospital after the car they were travelling in

overturned, leaving them with slight to serious injuries.

The accident happened seven kilometres outside Aroab, and all four were taken to hospital for medical attention and were said to be in a stable condition.