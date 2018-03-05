Lüderitz gets new fire station

The newly-appointed Minister of Urban and Rural Development, Peya Mushelenga, on Friday inaugurated the Lüderitz Fire Station. During his keynote address Mushelenga applauded the developmental projects implemented by the Lüderitz Town Council. He said the government continues to invest in infrastructure development aimed at positively improving the living standards of Namibians. From left, !Nami#nus Constituency Councillor Jan Scholtz, the Minister of Urban and Rural Development Peya Mushelenga, Lüderitz Mayor Hilaria Mukapuli, and Lüderitz Councillor Johannes Abraham during the inauguration of Lüderitz Fire Station.