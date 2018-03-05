‘Ingwe’ prowl, as Reds consolidate lead … ‘Okahirona’ collect maximum points

Carlos Kambaekwa

Windhoek-MTC Premiership table toppers Katutura glamour football club African Stars consolidated their position at the top of the country’s 16-team flagship football league building an insurmountable l0-point lead over their nearest title chasers.

A goal in each half from the league’s leading scorer Kaka Nekundi and pocket-sized attacking midfielder Aubrey Amseb did the trick as the Reds defeated a stubborn Rundu Chiefs by two unanswered goals at the Sam Nujoma Stadiun in Windhoek on Saturday.

In other action, league returnees Life Fighters moved out of the relegation zone after the purple and white striped outfit recorded well deserved back-to-back wins against coastal opponents Eleven Arrows (2-1) and Blue Waters (1-0) at the Mokati Stadium in Otjiwarogo on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Unam returned to winning ways following the students’ hard fought 2-1 triumph over the league’s surprise package Young African at the Legare Stadium in Gobabis, in Gobabis, on Saturday.

Armando Pedro’s inconsistent Blue Waters defeated Orlando Pirates 2-1 in one of three double headers at the Sam Nujoma Stadium on Saturday that also saw a rejuvenated Mighty Gunners beat Civics 2-1.

Reigning Namibian champions Tigers continued their good form of late when Woody Jacobs’ resurgent ‘Ingwe’ made short work of their league clash against league strugglers Young Chiefs at the Independence Stadium in Oshakati. Mapenzi Munavei and Abes Iimbondi were on target for the visitors.

Basement dwellers Chief Santos held the visiting Tura Magic to an uninspiring 1-all draw at the Oscar Norich Stadium in Tsumeb on Saturday.

In yesterday’s league action, the Civilians dusted themselves off dispatching Rundu Chiefs 5-1 in a six-goal thriller at the Sam Nujoma Stadium. Elwin Afrikaner and Donald Geiseb helped themselves with a brace apiece with skipper Peter Stevens completing the riot for the Civilians.

Tigers concluded the weekend’s league assignment in fine style beating Chief Santos 2-0 at the Oscar Norich Stadium in Tsumeb via Munavei’s well-taken brace.

Elsewhere, Young Chiefs and Tura Magic cancelled each other out in a 2-all deadlock at Oshakati while Young African could only settle for a 1-all draw at home against the rejuvenated Citizens at the Legare Stadium in Gobabis.

Dethroned quadruple champions, Black Africa, had the better of the exchanges against a stubborn Citizens outfit at the Sam Nujoma Stadium on Friday evening. Lucky Richter’s Lions beat the Citizens 3-2 in a hotly contested encounter.

Eleven Arrows walloped a hapless clueless Orlando Pirates 4-2 at the Sam Nujoma Stadium, to all but secure their Premiership survival.