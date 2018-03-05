Hanse-Himarwa summoned on corruption charges

Albertina Nakale

Windhoek-The Minister of Education, Arts and Culture, Katrina Hanse-Himarwa, who was summoned to appear before the Mariental Magistrate’s Court today, on allegations of corruption stemming from her days as Hardap regional governor, has denied any wrongdoing.

In her own admission, in an official letter of the education ministry sent out on Friday, she said that in the spirit of transparency and accountability, by virtue of the public office “I hold, I herewith confirm to the Namibian public the receipt of summons to appear in the Mariental Magistrate’s Court on allegations/charges of ‘corruption, corruptly using office or position for gratification’.”

“It is thus painful that actions taken within the scope of responsibility and duties as a governor have resulted in the case being pursued against me. I state categorically that I neither abused my powers nor was I motivated by a desire for my direct and or indirect benefit. The allegations levelled against me tormented my person for a long time as it is difficult to defend yourself in a court of public opinion,” she reacted.

The charges against her originate from her duties as governor of the Hardap Region, which portfolio she was appointed to by then president Hifikepunye Pohamba, from 2005-2015.

She said that the actions she took as governor of Hardap were always informed by her demonstrated commitment to see development and socio-economic upliftment in the region.

She noted it is a great source of pride for her that many of the projects, including the mass housing, have yielded tangible results towards the development and progress of Hardap.

“As a public office-bearer, I submit myself to the scrutiny that accompanies such a role and therefore welcome the long-awaited opportunity to present my case in a court of law. I believe in due process and am confident that justice will be served. I look forward to present my evidence, of which I am confident that I will ultimately be vindicated,” she said.

Further, she said, when she assumed her role in 2015 as minister of education, arts and culture, she took a solemn oath to serve the people of Namibia to the best of her ability and to perform the duties of her office with due diligence and dignity.

“I still stand by that oath. I would like to concentrate on my responsibilities as minister, and uphold my oath of office as I remain innocent until proven guilty by a competent court of law,” she said.

She said she would not provide further comment on the matter as she has complete faith in the independence of the judiciary and the strength of the evidence which supports her case.

Hanse-Himarwa will be represented by her legal counsel Sisa Namandje.