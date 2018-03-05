Dundee appoints new director for asset management

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-In its continuing quest to transform the organisation into a world-class toll smelter, Dundee Precious Metals Tsumeb has appointed Noks Katjiuongua as its new director for asset management, as of March 1. Katjiuongua will lead the development of Dundee’s asset management strategy, will be accountable for maintenance, projects, utilities and contractors and will be the site custodian for engineering standards.

He brings over 28 years of experience in senior leadership positions, from both the private and public sectors.

Katjiuongua has held executive positions such as general manager for ground operations for Air Namibia’s worldwide ground-handling cargo operations, operations director at a junior mining company in Angola, co-owned by the TransHex Group, acting chief executive officer at Roads Contractor Company (RCC) Limited and was also head of the Engineering Department at Namdeb.

Katjiuongua holds a master’s degree in business administration from Herlot-Watt University and a bachelor of engineering (honours) in mechanical engineering from the University of Southampton, both in the United Kingdom.

“I have always admired the innovation and impact Dundee products and services have on people’s lives globally and hope to contribute to the company’s continued success and leadership in changing the world,” said Katjiuongua.

On the appointment Zebra Kasete, Dundee vice-president and managing director said: “Noks has a solid track record and is a great addition to our diverse, experienced executive leadership team.”