Dawson denies guilt over colleague’s death

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-Windhoek resident Julian Dawson, 38, who has been in court for allegedly gunning down his work colleague at an end-of-year function has denied guilt for causing the death of his workmate.

Making his mandatory appearance in court last week, Dawson filed a no guilty plea when he took the stand in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court for his preliminary plea on a charge of murder.

Through his defence counsel Sarel Maritz, Dawson denied killing his work colleague Sheku Bonifatius Tjihepo, 35, saying he was merely defending himself. “The shooting happened in a situation of sudden emergency. In other words, the accused acted in self-defence,” explained Maritz.

The prosecution alleges Dawson intentionally and unlawfully killed Tjihepo when he fired his gun that evening. It is alleged Dawson shot Tjihepo while they were wrestling for the gun.

Tjihepo died after one bullet penetrated his chest and another one in the back during an incident at a bar in Ausspannplatz, Windhoek on December 12, 2016.

Tjihepo and Dawson were in the company of work colleagues attending an end-of-year function when an argument initially broke out between him and Dawson. The argument resulted in Dawson taking out his gun and firing three shots at random while at the bar in Ausspannplatz.

Dawson allegedly got into another fight with another customer whereafter he once again fired three rounds into the air. In attempting to get the gun away from Dawson, Tjihepo got shot after they started wrestling for the gun.

The two parties were both under the influence of alcohol, it is alleged.

Having taken his preliminary plea, Dawson’s docket will be forwarded to the prosecutor-general to decide if there is enough evidence to have Dawson stand trial and on what charges.

Magistrate Venatius Alweendo postponed the matter to June 8.