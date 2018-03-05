BREAKING: Hanse-Himarwa’s corruption case transferred to High Court

Matheus Hamutenya

Mariental-Education Minister Katrina Hanse-Himarwa made her first court appearance in the Mariental Magistrate’s Court this morning, where she faced one count of corruption.

The case was transferred to the Windhoek High Court and postponed to 21 June 2018 for pre-trial procedure.

Although she appeared without her lawyer Sisa Namandje, family members and friends gathered at the court to support her, with Hardap Governor Esme Isaack (who succeeded Hanse-Himarwa in that position) and National Council Chairperson Magret Mensah-Williams, among those at court.

The education minister, a resident of Mariental, left the court all smiles in the company of a supportive army of family and friends, and even spared a moment to pose for pictures by journalists.

The corruption allegations stems from her days as Hardap governor, after it was alleged by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) that she corruptly placed relatives on a list of housing beneficiaries at Mariental and replaced some original intended beneficiaries. The minister denies the allegation and said in a statement last week that she was confident of clearing her name in court.