‘Bazooka’ to advise Netball Namibia

Netball Namibia has roped in the services of former Blue Waters speedy striker Eliphas ‘Aupapa’ Shipanga, aka ‘Bazooka’ in football circles. The multi-lingual Shipanga has been appointed as special advisor to the vice- president of the netball development project, Isadore Nell, as of December 1 2017 until the next elections slated to take place this year. Shipanga brings a wealth of expertise to the ladies game, having served several sport portfolios including the National Olympic Committee (NNOC) with distinction.
