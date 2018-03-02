Wirecard does credit card payments for Air Namibia

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The national carrier, Air Namibia, and Wirecard, a leading specialist in digital financial technology, are cooperating in the field of payment processing.

Air Namibia customers around the world who book via the airline’s website (www.airnamibia.com) now have the option of paying by Diners/Discover and JCB credit cards in addition to Visa and MasterCard. Wirecard will assume responsibility for the payment processing as well as risk management.

For the payment processing of local travel agencies worldwide, Air Namibia uses the International Air Transport Association (IATA) interface for billing together with settlement plan (BSP) via Wirecard’s multi-channel payment gateway.

This allows Air Namibia to process ticket sales in a faster and easier way, as this is the most widespread system in the world for simple processing of airline ticket sales. In order to offer holidaymakers and business travellers additional convenience and more choice during the payment process for their online booking, Air Namibia is implementing Wirecard’s technology solutions straight away via both channels.

Eckart Reiche, vice-president global airline sales at Wirecard, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with another African airline, Air Namibia. With the increasing number of worldwide bookings, customers’ requirements for a large range of payment options also increase – especially in a market like Africa which is growing rapidly. We can make this a reality together with Air Namibia.”

Paul Nakawa, manager of corporate communications at Air Namibia, said: “We strive to always meet the service expectations of our customers, for whom booking tickets online or via travel agents is an essential service. We are delighted to be able to offer our passengers improved credit card acceptance around the world from a single source, thereby making the booking process even more convenient than before.”

Wirecard AG is a global technology group that supports companies in accepting electronic payments from all sales channels. As an independent supplier, the Wirecard Group offers outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments. A global platform bundles international payment acceptances and methods with supplementary fraud prevention solutions. With regard to issuing own payment instruments in the form of cards or mobile payment solutions, the Wirecard Group provides companies with an end-to-end infrastructure, including the requisite licences for card and account products.