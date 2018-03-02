Steep increase in police tariffs

Staff reporter

Windhoek-As of yesterday, members of the public started paying more for services rendered by the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) with the fee for a police clearance certificate going up from N$50 to N$100.

Because of the increases, vehicle owners will now also have to pay N$100 for vehicle clearance certificate up from N$50.

NamPol spokesperson, Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi, told New Era that it has been seven years since the last revision of the tariffs. The office of the Inspector general, therefore, saw it fit to increase the tariffs to align them with the cost of the specific services.

Shikwambi said NamPol requested the tariff increases from the Treasury Department in the Ministry of Finance and was granted approval in a letter dated December 19, 2017.

Furthermore, she said the police band would start charging N$2,500 when invited to perform. Shikwambi added that if the event is happening outside Windhoek, the inviting institution should provide decent accommodation for band members, their meals and running cost of their vehicles.

Shikwambi said the band was previously dispatched at government’s cost, where it availed transport, S&T, meals, and accommodation but this depleted their funds.