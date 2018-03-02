‘Starlile’ to face acid test against Chiefs, Gunners … exciting weekend fixtures

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-MTC Namibia Premier League (NPL) log leaders African Stars this weekend stand a perfect chance to further stretch their lead atop the league log table, with two winnable but somewhat unpredictable fixtures against Rundu Chiefs and Mighty Gunners.

Currently topping the log table with 41 points, Stars will this weekend be out to try and maintain their strong grip on league proceedings when they host Mighty Gunners tomorrow at the Sam Nujoma Stadium at 19h00.

It will however not be an easy match for the table-toppers as Gunners have in recent outings proven to be on a serious mission of finishing within the top four, while their (Gunners’) overall teamwork and determination, as lately witnessed, is something worth mentioning.

Gunners are currently stationed 6th on the log with 27 points from 19 matches in total and will equally be out to try and move a gear up on the table, hence a thrilling clash is expected between the two teams tomorrow.

On Sunday, Stars will host struggling Rundu Chiefs at the same venue in what seems to be a winnable clash for the log leaders, as the Rundu-based club continues to find the going tough in the country’s topflight league and better days appear not to be arriving anytime soon.

Chiefs are currently sitting second from bottom on the 16-team log table with 17 points from 19 matches and when one looks at their possibilities of beating a resurgent Stars, specifically reading into their record of only nine wins from 19 games, they are faced with a mammoth task of overcoming Stars on

Sunday.