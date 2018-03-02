Star of the Week: Hideyuki Sakamoto

Our Star of the Week is Japanese Ambassador to Namibia, Hideyuki Sakamoto, who through the government of Japan donated USD 800,000, approximately N$ 9.5 million to the Namibian government through the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). The funds will be channeled to assist drought and flood victims’ needs.

Sakamoto said this week the funds would be used to mitigate the impact of drought and flood emergencies on children and their families and increase their resilience by providing the health and nutrition status of the most vulnerable through strengthening of health systems in areas such as Okavango East, Kavango West, Ohangwena, Omusati, Oshana, Kunene and in the Zambezi region.

These areas have experienced intense drought episodes as well as flooding events over the last two years, Sakamoto added.