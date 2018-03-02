Omuthiya to get music museum

Obrein Simasiku

The Museum Association of Namibia (MAN) is in the process of establishing a National Music Museum in Omuthiya, the first of it’s kind in the country.

The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture has availed a state-of-the-art building here to house the museum and music archive. MAN’s office manager, Ndapewoshali Ashipala, says Omuthiya has been chosen in line with the MAN’s commitment to decentralise development and create employment and economic growth in different communities across the country. MAN held a two-day stakeholders’ meeting in Omuthiya last week to deliberate on various issues on how they can kick-start the project, as well as to solicit ideas from concerned parties.

“The development of the museum is one of the four components in a project entitled Museum Development as a Tool for Strengthening Cultural Rights in Namibia (MDTSCRN), funded by the European Union and implemented by MAN that was launched in Windhoek on the 27th November 2017,” explains Ashipala.

Ashipala adds that the project will be established with funding from the European Union (EU) which will provide about N$3million (€237 025) over a two-year period to support activities being implemented by the Museums Association of Namibia, as well as supporting regional museum development.

The workshop covered issues relating to the development and sustainability of the museum: collecting or reproducing of traditional musical instruments, developing a `dream’ for the museum, marketing the museum to the Namibian public and archiving local music.

“Furthermore we looked at the role of music during the liberation struggle, gospel music in Namibia, collecting and policy development, exhibitions to be showcased in the museum and the languages that they are to be written in and the facilities that the museum should offer to the general public” said Ashipala.

Adding that, the museum will be an educational and entertainment hub for all Namibians, in the same vein encouraging domestic and foreign tourism.

“Therefore, MAN hopes to develop a museum that will be informative, educational, interactive and sustainable in a way that will encourage multiple visits. Thus, the Museums Association of Namibia is inviting musicians and members of the public to come forth and assist by identifying musical instruments, recordings, photographs or stories that might be included in the museum,” appeals Ashipala.