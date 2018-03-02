NAMAs has third sequel in Swakop

Pinehas Nakaziko

The much-anticipated eighth edition of the Namibia Annual Music Awards (NAMAs) is once again returning to the coastal town of Swakopmund for the third time.

This is at the Dome on April 28. NAMAs executive committee member, Tim Ekandjo, explains that the town met all the requirements (proper accommodation and capacity venue) and they look forward to joining forces with such a progressive and forward looking leadership that understands the impact of such events on their communities, and importantly sacrificing to make it happen. “It is encouraging to note that since the event took place for the first time in Swakopmund in 2014 and 2015, close to 7 000 people visited our town to watch the NAMAs. Such a high numbers of visitors is indeed positive news – as it means that the visitors will inject much needed capital in our economy, as they will be staying in our accommodation facilities, dine at our restaurants or engage in tourism and leisure activities, thus spending their hard-earned money on improving our economy,” says an excited mayor of Swakopmund, Paulina Neshilundo.

Tanya Doringo, the RadicallyRadz.com lifestyle blogger, Face of Tutaleni as well as the 2014 NAMAs Blue room host; Esperance Luvindao, Miss Grand Namibia 2016, an internationally published poet, writer, presenter and final year medical student at the University of Namibia (Unam); and Odile Gertze, former Miss Namibia, actor and presenter, will be this year’s NAMAs presenters. “Selecting the show host is an important decision for the NAMAs because they steer the NAMAs ship on the night. Our tradition is to have auditions every year, but this year we are breaking that tradition by having hand selected these three phenomenal women to do us proud on the NAMAs. We are confident that they will shine and do us proud and we thus wish them the very best,” says Ekandjo.

The 2018 NAMAs nominees will be announced on March 28th live on the Namibian Broadcasting Service (NBC) TV during the Whatagwan slot at 16h00. Ticket are already available at Webtickets. VIP tickets sell for N$600 while general tickets are N$250 each. The first 150 VIP tickets will however sell at a special discount of only N$450 while the first 150 general tickets would sell for N$150. Once the first 150 tickets are sold out, the prices will go back to normal.