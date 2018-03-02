Industry Loop: Entertaining politics

I may not agree with Ees’ suggestions as alternatives to the norm but we all have to agree that what Ees did is exactly what Namibian entertainers need to do more often.

It’s so refreshing to see a Namibian entertainer talk about the country, its social issues and sommer offer a solution while at it without having to talk about a new single, or support me support me, or haters left right and centre. The lines have always been blurred between politics and artistry. This debate is not unique to Namibia. We see it all the time internationally and continentally where entertainers cross the line into the political den and roar! Jackson Kaujeua, Bra Hugh and Kanye West are but some of the famous entertainers, who in their time, have used their influence to push an agenda of some sort. Whether that agenda was correct in its substantive form, is for you to decide.

All I am saying is, that I do not agree with some quarters of society who say that entertainers should stick to their business, and not get involved with politics. Entertainers are human beings, and thus should have some sort of stance however minor it may be on issues affecting society. Entertainers are immensely influential, and thus, need to use their influence to help steer society into a positive direction.

The ruling party understood this, hence their efforts to have two of the biggest entertainment brands on one album to push for votes. Big Ben is another example of an entertainer who used his influence to try and deter society from committing GBV. He had a whole campaign on it. A woman who I still believe is better than Bonang, Josy Nghipandua, is one such public figure who uses her influence to steer the gender violence headache into solutions. Entertainers need to follow suit. The days where your ordinary Namibian would blindly focus on your next single, or your next radio show, are long gone. Your ordinary fan now wants to know what your stance are on abortion, LGBT rights and legalising weed (yeah had to throw that in viri manskap).

If you want to stay silent on matters affecting your fan, but somehow magically want that same fan to come to your concerts, buy your album and request for your songs on radio while being raped, hungry and lack of access to financial aid, than your nativity is worse than these “he will change for me” relationships.

Perhaps there is one fundamental flaw we have as Namibians in our engagements. We seem to struggle to focus on the content of what has been put on the table, but make it a point to focus on the character. I do not agree with Ees’ suggestions, however I respect the homie. The homie has done some incredible things since his days of “international”. So as we move ahead…lets address Ees’ stance and not his character. Let’s exercise that same narrative for any entertainer that may wish to go public with their stance on certain societal ills. Let’s address what was said and not who said it! Roar entertainers…roar and show these suited up, tinted windowed politicians that we too…are woke and influential!

Until the next loop, we say “GMTM”!

NSK is a renowned professional MC. For bookings, email naobebsekind@gmail.com

@naobebsekind (twitter)