AB InBev wins prestigious brewery awards

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-AB InBev Namibia, one of the youngest breweries in the global AB InBev network and the smallest under the brand in Africa, was honoured to win a top-three placing for both the Best Beer in Africa award, and for the Engagement Leadership award for AB InBev Supply 2017 held on February 9 in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

In addition, the brewery received a third award for having the best Quality Culture along with the other four breweries within the Southern African region at the Quality Culture awards in Johannesburg on February 16.

AB InBev brewery, located in Okahandja, was recognised for brewing the best Carling Black Label in Africa in 2017 and for having good engagement within the organisation in the first year that the awards were presented. These are significant achievements for AB InBev Namibia, which has only been around for four years and was measured against much larger breweries, some over 100 years in operation.

According to AB InBev, its culture is built on ten principles, all of which are designed to foster a healthy work environment, a vision driven and empowered workforce, satisfied consumers and a better world.

“All the people at the Okahandja brewery have taken ownership of the company and believe in leading by example, and never being completely satisfied with their results, no matter how good, which keeps them reaching for greater heights,” reads an AB InBev statement.