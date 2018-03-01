Home Crime and Courts Video: Illegal taxis are suspected in crime activities Crime and CourtsNEW ERA VIDEO Video: Illegal taxis are suspected in crime activities March 1, 201800 tweet Illegal taxis are suspected in crime activities, public should be wary of them. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Front Page NewsTaxi trouble… NationalUnam students agitated over ‘taxi ban’LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here × 1 = 4 #WEATHERWindhoek,NAscattered clouds enter location 29.6 ° C 30 ° 29 ° 22% 3.1kmh 40%Fri 30 °Sat 31 °Sun 28 °Mon 31 °Tue 30 ° #TRENDINGCrypto-currency good alternative but not safe February 27, 2018New nursing school opens June 19, 2014Eaton extends partnership with Rob Mcglees Engineering in Namibia July 27, 2017Woman kills cousin over maize-meal February 27, 2018Load more 36,519FollowersFollow17,114FollowersFollow