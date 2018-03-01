Subaru revise its Outback

Staff Reporter

Subaru Southern Africa has revised the exterior styling for a stronger Subaru identity and unmistakeable rugged character. It has also updated interior styling with more premium quality, with a new Infotainment system for better connectivity, and an improved ride and NVH levels.

The most significant design updates appear at the front of the Outback with a revised bumper design that has sharper edges and less accentuated fog lamp surrounds. Larger front cladding now enhances protection from the onslaught of mud and stones especially for when the vehicle is driven off road, something that Outback owners tend to do a lot of the time.

The Subaru signature hexagonal grille still features three blades but now only the first blade is finished in chrome while the two below are now finished in a matte black coat. The look is more rugged, yet focuses the eye on the Subaru badge and gives the front a more progressive stance. Also incorporated within the front grille, is a camera lens for the new Front View Monitor.

Small revisions on the signature ‘Hawkeye/C-shaped’ LED headlights lead the eye down the flanks of the Outback where new mirror housings have been designed with integrated LED turn signals as well as a new side view camera for negotiating curbs and steep drops. Outback also features new 18-inch wheel designs in a two-tone contrast of high gloss silver and black inlays. Overall, the design is more elegant, yet remains true to the Outback essence leaving no doubt about its all-terrain appeal and intentions.

Subaru has also added two new colours to the Outback range, namely Crimson Red Pearl and Wilderness Green Metallic.

The engines on the two Subaru Outback variants in South Africa remain unchanged. The Outback 2.5i-S ES is powered by the FB25 2 498cc, four-cylinder, Boxer petrol engine, with 16 valves, twin camshafts per bank and variable valve timing. The engine delivers 129kW at 5,800rpm and 235Nm at 4,000rpm.

The flagship model Outback 3.6R-S ES employs the EZ36 3 630cc six-cylinder BOXER engine, which features four valves per cylinder, double overhead camshafts and variable ignition timing. It’s a powerful motor that produces 191kW at 6,000rpm and 350Nm at 4,400rpm, sustaining 90 percent of its peak torque between 2,000 – 6,000rpm. The result of this is an exceptionally responsive engine no matter the speed.

Engines are smartly efficient too. The 2.5i-S ES features Active grille shutters that assist in keeping the Outback operating at an optimal level and reducing fuel consumption. Figures for the 2.5i-S ES and the 3.6R-S ES are 7,7l/100km and 9,9l/100km respectively. Both engines are mated with Subaru’s standard Lineartronic CVT (continuously variable transmission) with a seven-speed manual mode and paddle shift controls behind the steering wheel. The CVT now offers an even smoother response thanks to a reworked ECU.

As with all Subaru’s sold in South AWhen the terrain gets really challenging, the Outback’s X-Mode feature further optimizes engine output and improves the all-wheel drive management and enhances the stability system (VDC) to reduce wheel spin for maximum traction and control. When X-Mode is selected, Hill Descent Control is also activated and uses engine braking to help maintain a constant vehicle speed when traveling downhill.

It wouldn’t be an Outback if it wasn’t a class-leader in practicality. The Subaru Outback is equipped to tackle any adventure with numerous features in this regard including convenient retractable crossbars for loading anything and everything from roof carriers, skis, kayaks and bikes, without the need for additional cross-bars.Pricing for the 2.5i-S ES starts at N$600 000 and comes with a 3yr/75,000km full Maintenance Plan and a 5yr/150 000km Warranty. Pricing on the flagship 3.6R-S ES is from N$660 000 and comes with a 3yr/75,000km full Maintenance Plan and a 5yr/150 000km Warranty. The Maintenance plans are extendable up to 5 years / 150,000kms at time of purchase.