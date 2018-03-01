Strangled girl’s body found in bushes at Rundu

John Muyamba

Rundu-A naked, half decomposed body of a teenager, believed to be about 13 to 14 years of age, was discovered behind the new MICT office building in Rundu on Wednesday morning.

The deceased is believed to have been raped, killed and dumped in the bushes.

Police received a report at 09h25 about the body that was found and the police forensic services rushed to the scene. “I was called by a community member who said I will find him in front of the MICT (Ministry of Information and Communication Technology) building and when I arrived there he took us to the scene. By the look of things the body might have been dumped there on Monday night,” said one forensic officer who requested anonymity as they are not allowed to speak to the media.

“When I saw the body, I suspected foul play and I called my colleagues to come to the scene. It’s a young girl approximately 13 or 14 years old and when you look at her private parts it looks as if she was raped, and suffocated with a wire that we found on her neck. She was also tied on the left arm with the same wire, and she was naked,” the officer said.

Police found her lying face down and she is yet to be identified.

“We will wait and see if anyone comes to identify her – if anyone is missing a family member please come forward to our office and identify the body,” said the Kavango East Head of the Police Forensic Sub-Division, Warrant Officer Gottfried Maritshane.

Police say that while observing the scene they noticed that the grass looked untouched, suspecting that the rape and murder happened somewhere else and the body just dumped there as there were no struggle marks at the scene.

“In this case we need the community’s assistance, especially with identifying the body, because once we know the identity we can track the case and our investigations can get direction. No case of a missing girl was reported,” said Kavango East Crime Investigations Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Bonifatius Kanyetu

“People, especially women and young girls, should be careful. We just don’t know how to protect them when we tell them to stay home at night, or away from the nightlife, and they say it’s their right. It is hard for us to protect them from this danger,” he said.

Last year, two decomposed unidentified bodies of women were discovered in separate incidents that were more than two kilometres apart. The first one was found at Ndama, south of the Trans-Caprivi Highway on March 14, and the second was discovered on March 26 next to the Cuma gravel road near the same highway.

Those two corpses are still in the Rundu Intermediate Hospital Mortuary and have not yet been identified, and no arrest has been made, which makes Rundu residents jittery.