Mbumba elected as Unam chancellor

Albertina Nakale

Windhoek-The University of Namibia (Unam) Council has elected newly-appointed Vice-President Nangolo Mbumba as its third chancellor since its establishment.

Mbumba replaces former president Hifikepunye Pohamba, whose term as chancellor came to an end in November 2017.

Pohamba and the first chancellor, former president Sam Nujoma, both served two terms during their tenure.

Unam spokesperson Simon Namesho yesterday said the official handover by the outgoing chancellor will take place on a date to be announced in due course.

On a visit to State House early last year, Pohamba, who was accompanied by members of Unam’s management team, informed President Hage Geingob of his intention to step down.

Pohamba became chancellor of Unam in 2011.

Unam has previously stated that its appointment of chancellors was in line with other universities in Commonwealth countries, which have all elected to reserve the chancellorship for political leaders, prominent religious leaders and monarchs.

According to the Unam Act of 1992, the chancellor of the university shall be the titular head of the university and shall be elected by the Council in the prescribed manner.

Equally, it states the chancellor shall have the right to confer or grant degrees, diplomas, certificates and other awards and distinctions of the university and to perform such other functions as may be prescribed.

The chancellor shall hold office for a period of six years and shall be eligible for re-election at the expiration of his or her term of office.

Upon the death or resignation of the chancellor, the Council shall as soon as possible elect a new chancellor.

Outgoing Unam Vice-Chancellor Lazarus Hangula earlier said Pohamba played a very important role in the growth of Unam, a relatively young university compared to others in the region.

Hangula is himself set to retire in July.

He has served the university for 25 years in various academic roles since he joined through the National Institute for Social and Economic Research (NISER) in February 1993 – four months after Unam’s official establishment.

Hangula has been the vice-chancellor of the university since 2004.

He replaced Professor Peter Katjavivi, the current Speaker of the National Assembly.