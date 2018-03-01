Man takes own life at Gainachas

Matheus Hamutenya

Keetmanshoop-A man reportedly shot himself in the head with a 30-06 Springfield rifle in the early hours of Tuesday at Gainachas in the //Kharas Region.

The man, identified as Christiaan Motinga, took his hunting gun and shot himself in the head in his shack, where he was alone at the time. He was found lying dead on his bed by neighbours.

The impact of the gunshot ripped off some parts of the head, which had to be picked up and put back with the full body when police arrived at the scene.

Although details are still sketchy as to what really transpired, New Era understands the man shot himself after continual arguments with his girlfriend and her family.

New Era established that the couple had cohabitated for the last few years, but a week ago the girl left the man and went back to her parents’ house, which is at the same village about 180 kilometres north of Keetmanshoop.

On Monday the woman’s family and the man had a heated argument, although New Era could not establish what they argued about, and in the early hours of Tuesday, neighbours were awoken by a gunshot from the man’s house and upon closer inspection they found the man dead with a bullet wound in his head.

Family members were not allowed to see the body with a disfigured head and only the police were allowed to enter the deceased’s room. The police took the deceased’s mobile phone as it can help with the investigations.

The man was said to be in his forties, while the woman is said to be in her thirties, and they have two children aged six and one.

//Kharas regional crime investigations coordinator Deputy Commissioner Chrispin Mubebo confirmed the incident but was quick to say police officers dispatched to the scene had not yet arrived with the incident report and he thus could not give any details on the matter.