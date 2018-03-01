Lack of funds crippled Nepad – Namwandi

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Former minister of education Dr David Namwandi says the collapse of the implementation of the New Partnership for African Development (Nepad) Action Plan 2 was due to its dependence on donor funding.

Namwandi said this at a recent lecture on the Harvard Ministerial Leadership Programme – Organising to Deliver on Ministerial Priorities: Progress Review and Problem Solving the Challenges of Getting Things Done in Government, in Windhoek.

He said the Nepad programme was launched in high spirits and with hope to mark the OAU-AU transformation in 2001.

In the end, he said, Nepad management had to depend on donor support to implement the continental programme.

According to him the result was disastrous, as some donors offered funds, but with conditions attached which were inevitable but limiting.

“This seems to underscore the point that the major stumbling block to development in most African countries is the inability to mobilise adequate resources (human, material and financial) for development programmes,” he said.

Namwandi said capacity constraints especially of local governance are inevitable given that central governments are reluctant to truly empower local governments.