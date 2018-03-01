Iivula-Ithana, Ekandjo assigned

Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

Windhoek-A month after being fired from their ministerial portfolios both Pendukeni Iivula-Ithana and Jerry Ekandjo were this week appointed to two parliamentary portfolio committees.

Making the announcement in parliament on Tuesday, the Speaker of the National Assembly, Professor Peter Katjavivi, said Iivula-Ithana, the former minister of home affairs, will serve on the Committee on Constitutional and Legal Affairs and the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

The former youth and sports minister Ekandjo will serve on the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defence and Security and the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

Katjavivi said other appointments include that of Member of Parliament (MP) Leevi Katoma and MP Emilia Nuyoma-Amupewa, who will both serve on the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

He said MP Heather Sibungo and MP Rebekka Iipinge Nakale will serve as the chairperson and the deputy chairperson, respectively, of the Committee on Economics and Public Administration.

Additionally, he said MP Liina Ndilipo Namupala and MP Margaret Mahoto will serve as chairperson and deputy chairperson, respectively, for the Committee on Human Resources and Community Development.

Also, MP Elifas Dingara has been designated to serve on the Committee on Human Resources and Community Development, Committee on Constitutional and Legal Affairs, Committee on Economic and Public Administration, and Parliamentarians for Global Action.

Swapo Party Women’s Council secretary and MP Eunice Iipinge has been designated to serve on the Committee on Human Resources and Community Development, Committee on Gender Equality, Social Development and Family Affairs, Committee on Economics and Public Administration and the Southern Africa Development Community Parliamentary Forum (SADC-PF).

Meanwhile, President Hage Geingob earlier this month advised MPs to travel for a good reason, saying trips taken should show results in tangible benefits for the people of Namibia.

Geingob said this while addressing legislators at the official opening of the 7th Session of the 6th Parliament.

Geingob said he had noticed, with concern, that members of parliament had added “international constituencies” to their list of responsibilities.

He said parliament “as we know it”, is described to be “sitting” or “in session” and not as a “travelling” parliament.