Youth open online learning centre

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-An online skills centre will open this Friday at the Hakahana Community Hall where youth are to be mentored in life skills.

This is an initiative of the former director of the Monica Gender Violence Solution (MGVS), Shaanika Nashilongo, 25, after receiving an international licence from Alison, a learning institution in Ireland, to offer online skills courses in Namibia.

According to Nashilongo, the opportunity to open the centre came after he completed his law diploma through Alison last year. “After that we started communicating through email asking them if I can also open a centre in Namibia. They gave me an option to open a learning centre using their materials, and advised me to follow all the procedures,” explains Nashilongo.

The centre is to provide Namibians with skills to develop the country through online courses. “This is a very good opportunity for all Namibians to be afforded with the opportunity to study because our courses take learners from grades 7, 8, 9 and 10.”

Alison, which was founded in 2007 by serial entrepreneur Mike Feerick, is widely recognized as the first Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) provider, a movement which today is revolutionising global access to education, workplace skills training and employment opportunities. With more than 40 employees across borders, Alison boasts over 11 million registered learners, and over 1.5 million graduates from international markets that include Africa, India, North America, and Australia.