Sunshine Private College gets new textbooks

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Sunshine Private College that opened its doors in Eros, Windhoek, got a shot in the arm when it recently received a donation of 36 new textbooks from Hans Shingenge and his wife Martha.

The privately-owned secondary school opened its doors to Grade 8 learners on January 10 with an intake of 60 learners.

The Shingenges said they considered many factors before donating the books to the school, one of them being the desire to improve the quality of education of the Namibian child.

“We want to play our role as parents and invest in the education of our children. We understand that for quality education to be realised, texbooks are crucial in the process,” said Hans Shingenge.

He said their gesture was one way of assisting the school in its endeavours to provide quality education to Namibian learners.

“Investing in education has a long-term benefit for the learners, the community and the country. The learners are the future professionals who will be driving the wheels of development,” remarked Martha Shingenge, adding that as a family they felt gratified that their book donation had been warmly received by the school.

The donation comprised 10 books for physical science, six for life science, 10 for geography and 10 for accounting.

The principal of the college, Elson Gwekwerere, received the books on behalf of the director of the school. “The books will assist both the learners and teachers in facilitation of the learning process,” he said.