SPCA invites learners to enter poster competition

Clemans Miyanicwe

Windhoek-The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) is inviting learners to take part in its first ever Animal Education Poster Competition for schools opening tomorrow.

Themed How to care for an Animal it is open to four different age groups, 5-8, 9-12,13-15 and 16-19 year-olds. All posters must be handdrawn or painted and must be in A3 size (42 cm X 29.7 cm). Any animal can be drawn and there is no limit on individual entries.

Schools with a minimum entry of 20 each qualify for the winning prize. This campaign is the first of many campaigns that the SPCA will run to create the much-needed awareness among the youth on the importance of caring for an animal/pet.

“This is the first competition and [it] would be appreciated if a company [is] prepared to sponsor this annually,” the SPCA chief executive officer (CEO), Monique Redecker, appeals.

Redecker adds that the SPCA have been engaging schools and youth for a long time. “We need to start with the youth to create the awareness of being kind and proud to be a pet owner. The unconditional love a pet has for a loving owner, the benefits of having a loyal well-cared for pet, and how to take care of a pet will then ultimately lead to less cruelty and inhumane treatment of animals,” says Redecker.

“We will appreciate exposure on this national campaign to create much needed awareness with the youth of Namibia on how to care for an animal,” she says.

The winning posters and other selected posters will be used by all branches of the SPCA as educational tools, posted on all Facebook pages and if sponsorship is available, printed and distributed all over the country.

Entries for the competition close on April 30. Schools taking part in the competition can hand in their posters to the nearest SPCA branch or courier it to SPCA Namibia, 145 Robert Mugabe Avenue, Windhoek.

The name of the partaking schools and contact details must be marked clearly on the envelope with the entries. Each poster entered must have the following information on the back: Youth’s name, age, school’s name and contact details with the name and signature of teacher or principal. For more information contact 061-238654.