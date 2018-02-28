Schools invited to leadership conference

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-Imene Team Building is inviting schools in the north to register their Learners Representative Council (LRC) members to a Leadership Development Conference.

The two leadership conferences will be hosted on March 19-21 March, and again\ on March 22-24 March in the Oshana Region, with the venue to be announced at a later stage. Schools are advised to register before March 15.

The conferences will focus on leadership, conflict management, balancing lifestyles, time management, emotional intelligence, enhanced academies and trust, as well as creating a passion for leadership.

“Our experience reveals that real sustainable growth comes from a combination of reflection, learning from others and committing to doing new things. We believe the best way to achieve this is to retreat,” says Emilia Imene, the owner of Imene Team Building.

Imene Team Building hosts and facilitates leadership development conferences, helps with mentorship and character transformation, helps with the organisation of social events and also facilitates corporate team building and management retreats across the country.

At a development camp it hosted recently, more than 26 members of the St Boniface College LRC were inspired by the leadership development training they received.

Interested groups that want to register may contact Imene Team Building on email: iteambuilding@outlook.com or on her cellphone number: 0814307455.