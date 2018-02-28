Ritja to host career fair tomorrow at Paresis SS

Jeremiah Ndjoze

Windhoek-Ritja Career Fair will host its first career fair for this year tomorrow at the Paresis Secondary School in Otjiwarongo.

The fair sees presentations by the organisation patron, as well as the Minister of Higher Education, Training and Innovation, Dr Itah Kandjii-Murangi, amongst other speakers.

Ritja is a grass-roots developmental body under the patronage of Khomas governor Laura McLeod-Katjirua.

Public relations officer (PRO), Julitha Tjikurame, informs that the event is in line with the organisation’s aims and objectives, to provide clear career guidance to all learners present at the fair and to create a networking platform for students to interact and share information.

“We also distribute and display information about various players in the Namibian economy, as such, enabling students to have a vast selection of what they want to become after completion of their schooling, while providing them with information on courses offered by the respective educational institutions in Namibia,” Tjikurame stresses.

After Otjiwarongo is Okakarara this Friday and then Grootfontein on Saturday. “We are targeting Grade 10, 11, 12 learners, as well as high school dropouts. We also caterfor different youth groups such as churches and other interested parties,” Tjikurame

says.

Ritja Career Fair is the brainchild of Uzeraije Kapika Tjazerua, known for his role as executive producer at the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC). The idea came to fruition in 2013, after a brainstorming session between the latter and the late governor of the Otjozondjupa Region, Rapama Kamehozu, in 2012.