JUST IN: Iivula-Ithana and Ekandjo appointed to parliamentary committees

A month after they were fired from their ministerial posts, former Cabinet ministers Pendukeni Iivula-Ithana and Jerry Ekandjo were appointed into two parliamentary portfolio committees.

Speaker of the National Assembly Professor Peter Katjavivi said Iivula-Ithana, a minister of home affairs until recently, was appointed to the Committee on Constitutional and Legal Affairs and Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU). Former youth and sport minister Ekandjo will be serving on the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defence and Security and Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).