Indoor hockey gets off to blistering start

Windhoek-The Bank Windhoek Indoor Hockey Premier League got underway with mid-week action at the Deutscher Turn und Sportverein (DTS) in Windhoek last week and continued over the weekend.

DTS leads the log table with five points in the Men’s Premier League ahead of the University of Namibia (UNAM). In the Women’s Premier League, UNAM, Saints and Angels, started their campaign off to a good start.

The trident are separated by a single point with the students at the top while Saints and Angels share the same number of points in 2nd and 3rd places respectively, only apart on goals difference.

Men’s Premier League

Last weekend, DTS took on UNAM in a hotly contested clash and won 2-1 with Jason Botton and Darren Roberts scoring a goal apiece for the victorious DTS.

Saints 2 played against Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) beating them 5-0. Five different Saints players registered their names on the score sheet.

Windhoek Old Boys Sports Club’s Burgundy Bullets (WOBSC BB) faced a rampant and determined DTS outfit in a match where William de Arth netted a hat trick for DTS – thus securing the bonus point victory of 6-0.

UNAM was too strong for the young Saints 2 side, as the students mustered a 2-1 victory from the young side. Sasha Chioza scored a brace for UNAM.

The fired-up students faced a resilient NUST side in their second match and defeated their cousins 2-0 with Mbatata Urimeni and Sachin Jaanda registering their names on the score sheet.

Saints 1 faced off against Saints 2. Saints 1 had to fight hard as they were trailing 2-1 at halftime. They finally beat their opponents with a score of 4-2 with Damien Schutz scoring twice.

The last game in the men’s Premier league saw WOBSC’s first team, the Mad Maroons, up against their second strings, WOBSC BB. The Bullets lost 5-1 to the Maroons with captain fantastic Bucko Bartlett scoring a double brace to ensure a bonus point victory.

Women’s Premier League

Angels started off the weekend’s games in the Women’s Premier League as they took on BDO Wanderers. The final score was 3-0 to the Angels with Rachel Finch, Maryke Schickerling and Joanne van Rooyen scoring a goal apiece for Angels.

Saints played WOBSC whom they defeated 5-0. The goals were spread throughout the team showing how versatile they are. In their second game, Angels beat NUST with a convincing score of 10-1. Rachel Finch scored four goals during the game.

DTS and UNAM battled it out in the highly anticipated season’s opener in the Women’s Premier League with both teams wanting to make an impact early in the season.

However, the UNAM team’s experience and the inclusion of the very talented Namibian women’s skipper Maggy Mengo on their side, proved too strong for DTS who were beaten 6-0 that saw veteran Mengo helping herself to a hat trick.

BDO Wanderers played NUST in a well-balanced game with both sides fighting for a victory but it was not to be as they drew 2-all. Tracy Lottering of BDO Wanderers scored twice.

Saints and DTS battled it out in a gruelling game for both sides. The score line reflected this as Saints got the upper hand 3-2. Kaela Schimming scored twice for Saints.

The final game in the Women’s Premier League saw Angels take on UNAM. UNAM dominated as they beat Angels 5-2 with UNAM star player Maggy Mengo scoring all of UNAM’s goals.

Men’s First League

Only two games were played in the Men’s First League over the weekend. At Wanderers, WOBSC took on BDO Wanderers. The final score was 3-2 to BDO Wanderers. The second game was between DTS and UNAM. DTS who were the home team, dominated the match and won 4-0.

Women’s First League

Angels faced WOBSC. Angels proved too strong for WOBSC with the game ending 6-3.

Saints duelled with United. Under guidance from their new coach, Ettienne de Villiers, United looked to have improved their game, but it was not enough as they suffered a 2-1 loss at the hands of Saints.

Saints played their 2nd match against BDO Wanderers, which they won 6-0 as they keep dominating the league. UNAM took on United in the last match of the day in a match that ended in a 2-all stalemate.