Garden town to hosts ‘Climate Kick’

Staff Reporter

Okahandja-In attendance were the Minister of Environment and Tourism, Pohamba Shifeta, and the town’s mayor Congo ‘Jakkals’ Hindjou.

FNB Namibia has been part of this noble initiative for the past eight years and over the years approximately 70,000 scholars have been made aware of various environmental issues.

At the official launch in the garden town last week, Gert Smit, FNB Okahandja branch manager, said this year the Global United Climate Kick would be hosted in Okahandja.

“We find it fitting that this beautiful town, with its quaint atmosphere steeped in history and tradition, forms the backdrop for a time of great football and camaraderie in climate change mitigation.

“Our motto ‘Play Your Part’ remains relevant as we seek to drive the message across that environmental issues are not the problem of a group of people only, such as municipalities and government.

“If everybody plays their part by picking up litter, recycling, saving water and more – all over the world – the planet can become a better place to live in.”

On his part, Hindjou invited the Okahandja community and beyond to join this great initiative.

“The benefits of this event are very important to the larger community of Okahandja, and remember that we are all affected by climate change and if we don’t hold hands together and address this issue with people and various organizations, we will fail as nation.

“I’ve been part of this initiative as a former footballer for some time now. We visited many towns here in our beautiful country and I must admit I know much more about the importance of caring for our environment.”

This year, the FNB Global United Climate Kick will also run a school environmental competition with learners in Okahandja, including a tree planting initiative, community engagement session and football coaching clinic. The 3-day event kicks on March 8.

FNB Namibia is the title sponsor of the Global United initiative, a worldwide first in which well-known and international football players are involved in sustainable and social climate protection.

FNB has been part of the Global United Football Club Namibia since 2010. It is an initiative that seeks to bring about positive environmental change in communities, while at the same time creating awareness on climate change and the environment as a whole.