Air Namibia contracts Wirecard to process online payments

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The national airline, Air Namibia, has partnered with Wirecard to facilitate and process customers’ online payment for Air Namibia services. Wirecard is one of the leading specialists in digital financial technology, and the company would render payment processing services to Air Namibia. This means that Air Namibia customers making online bookings can now make online payments using credit cards such as Diners and Discover in addition to Visa and MasterCard.

“Wirecard will assume responsibility for the payment processing as well as risk management,” a statement from Air Namibia said.

“We strive to always meet the service expectations of our customers, for whom booking tickets online or via travel agents is an essential service. We are delighted to be able to offer our passengers improved credit card acceptance around the world from a single source, thereby making the booking process even more convenient than before,” said Paul Nakawa, the Manager of Corporate Communications at Air Namibia.

For the payment processing of local travel agencies worldwide, Air Namibia uses the International Air Transport Association (IATA) interface for billing together with settlement plan via Wirecard’s multi-channel payment

gateway.

This allows Air Namibia to process ticket sales in a faster and easier way, as this is the most widespread system in the world for simple processing of airline ticket sales. In order to offer holidaymakers and business travellers additional convenience and more choice during the payment process for their online booking, Air Namibia is implementing Wirecard’s technology solutions straight away via both channels.

“We are delighted to be partnering with another African airline, Air Namibia. With the increasing number of worldwide bookings, customers’ requirements for a large range of payment options also increase – especially in a market like Africa which is growing rapidly. We can make this a reality together with Air Namibia,” said Eckart Reiche, Vice President Global Airline Sales at Wirecard.