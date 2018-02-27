Woman kills cousin over maize-meal

Selma Ikela

Windhoek-The mother to a 27-year-old woman, who was stabbed to death over the weekend allegedly by her cousin after a fight broke out over maize-meal, is struggling to come to terms with her daughter’s senseless killing.

The mother, Elsie Geingos (69), who arrived in Windhoek from a farm situated a few kilometres north of the capital on Sunday afternoon because of the incident, finds it hard to forgive the murderer as she has now lost three of her seven children. Two were stabbed to death while one passed on in a car accident.

The suspect is Geingos’ niece – her brother’s the daughter.

The deceased has been identified as Natasha ‘Meide’ Geingos.

The incident happened in Okahandja park informal settlement on Saturday around 16h00. The suspect fled the scene after stabbing her cousin but was arrested on Sunday morning in the area.

According to a relative, Immanuel Witbeen, who was present during the fight, the suspect and Geingos returned home together from a watering hole.

Witbeen said he helped the suspect force open the door to her shack because she could not find the key. He said the two ladies were inside the shack when the deceased asked the suspect for maize-meal because she was hungry but she refused.

“The deceased then took the maize-meal and poured it on the floor and the suspect – in the blink of an eye drew a knife and stabbed the deceased once. It happened in front of me. I have never seen a woman use a knife like that,” said Witbeen, who added that the events are replaying in his head.

Witbeen said after the stabbing, the suspect fled the scene but was arrested at relative’s house on Sunday.

Meanwhile, an emotional Geingos, whose only income is the pension grant of N$1,200, does not know how she is going to bury her daughter, as she currently has no money. Hence, Geingos is calling on any Good Samaritan to assist her in whatever way she can to bury her daughter. The pensioner is also left with the responsibility to care for the deceased’s two young children.

Although the suspect is Geingos’ niece, the elderly woman said she is very angry about the unexpected killing, more so, that she will never see her last born again.

“I am very angry and hurt. Maybe the deceased will even get bail but I won’t see my daughter again. My daughter washed my clothes and made ends meet to look after her children,” said Geingos, as tears filled her eyes.

The deceased’s older son, sitting next to his grandmother, also got emotional and could be seen wiping away his tears, as Geingos lamented her loss to this reporter.