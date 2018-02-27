Pan African Youth Union’s Ahmed engages Namibian youth

Loide Jason

Windhoek-The Deputy Secretary General of Pan African Youth Union, Bening Ahmed, said Namibian youth are smart and have fair understanding on what is happening on the continent and are playing a good role in youth development of the country.

He described the engagement meeting as very productive and it made very interesting recommendations from the local youth that will be presented at continental level.

He said this shortly after meeting with the youth in Windhoek yesterday (Monday) he engaged with various youth including the Mayor of the City of Windhoek, Muesee Kazapua.

He said he wanted to make an impression on Namibian youth on how to progress with youth development on the continent.

“It’s important that I engage the youth because youth development must come from them because I work for young people and need to understand what their aspirations and expectations are,” elaborated Ahmed.

Ahmed said he engaged the National Youth Council (NYC) as they are an integral part and play a pivotal role in the sustainability and efficiency in their organisation.

The youth activist will also visit South Africa and Botswana.

NANSO Secretary General, Simon Taapopi, who attended the meeting said the student body spoke about the issue of land in relation to youth and expounded on free tertiary education.

Taapopi said they exchanged views on how the youth can develop themselves in terms of capacity development of young African leaders as well as funding free tertiary education including funding of young entrepreneurs in business.

“We briefed him on tertiary education and what NANSO is going to execute and spoke about free tertiary education and we said we want the support of the Pan African Youth Union and he assured us of his support,” said Taapopi.

The secretary general said the meeting was organised by the chairperson of the National Youth Council, Mandela Kapere in order for the youth to solicit views between Namibian youth.