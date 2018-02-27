One Economy-funded learners excel

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Learners studying through First Lady, Monica Geingos,’ One Economy Foundation all achieved 100 pass rates last year.

All 25 learners, studying through the Foundation’s Talent Individual Programme, are in Grade 9 this year.

The 25 learners hail from all 14 regions and are from low –income households who are studying at country’s best schools, namely Windhoek High School, Windhoek Gymnasium and St Boniface where all expenses will be covered.

The aim of the programme is to bridge Namibians in the second economy to the first economy.

The TIP was conceptualised in 2016 with the primary objective of creating access to educational opportunities for learners from all 14 regions in the country to benefit from a fellowship with access to quality education and concurrent development for their characters.

Speaking at the welcoming evented for TIP beneficiaries, Minister of Education Arts and Culture, Katrina Hanse-Himarwa said the first lady Monica Geingos proudly shared her excitement with her in the text saying: My children reached 100 percent pass rate in the first year of existence!

“Well done, make her proud. This is a rare opportunity that has been accorded you that others are dreaming of and many are envious of you. If someone comes your way and offers a lifetime opportunity, don’t play with it. Grab it with both hands,” Hanse-Hirmwa told the beneficiaries at an event on Friday saying Geingos could have spent her money on her children, her family and on luxuries for herself but made a conscious choice to help 25 learners instead.

Hanse-Hirmwa added that many a times there are people who criticise the education system are not making a difference. “Here we have somebody who is not in the category of criticising how poor education is, how poor the infrastructure is, how children don’t have text books in the schools, how Katrina is incompetent but quietly decided to make a difference,” she said

The minister further called on the private sector and broader society to come on board and play their part. She said while government is the custodian of education in the country, the private sector is needed to support education programmes.

The One Economy foundation awarded the best performing learners on Friday. Deputy Director of Education, Health and Media in the office of the first lady, Helena Kuzee, said six of the seven learners at Windhoek Gymnasium were awarded with prizes at the school prize-giving recently.

Those who received Tips awards are, Sarafia Ewalistus from Windhoek Gymnasium as best performing learner, Chante Moses from Windhoek High school as best performing learner at Windhoek High school and Thimoteus Kazapua from St Boniface as best performing learner. TIP also awarded most improved learner Donatella Nel and Rikuvera Matundu received TIP leadership award while the TIP citizen award went to Marisha Beck.

Chairperson of the One Economy Foundation, Monica Geingos, said she is proud how confident her children have grown compared to how they were when she first met them. Geingos said she doesn’t want these children to think they are under privileged and got a scholarship but that the One Economy Foundation should rather be privileged for playing a role in their lives.

“In 10 to 15 years from now, you are the one who should lead us. So whatever we don’t teach you now, will manifest in your good or bad leadership when we are older and can’t fend for ourselves. That is our responsibility; we are not doing you a favour but doing ourselves a favour,” stated Geingos.

One Foundation also received donation for the TIP, such as free hospital medical cover from Prosperity Health to all 25 learners. Khomas Medical Centre also provided free medical cover which covers basic such as pharmaceutical and few other benefits.

Werner Ewald from Bannerman Resources took part in Desert Dash race from Windhoek to Walvis Bay to raise funds which he gave to TIP. He donated N$ 24 000.