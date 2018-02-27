Namibia to be introduced to Japanese Wagyu breed

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The Wagyu Association of South Africa will be introducing the Wagyu breed to Namibia with a livestock producers symposium next Tuesday, March 6.

This symposium will be held at the Agra/Bank Windhoek Ring, Windhoek Show Grounds from 09h00-13h30 and entrance is free. Speakers are Dr Fanie Steyn, Brian Angus, Dr Michael Bradfield and Graham Truscott. Questions can be asked and lunch is from 12h30–13h30. Register with Ivonne van Tonder, Tel 00 27 61 4084123, office@wagyu.org.za.

Wagyu simply translates to Wa = Japanese and, Gyu = Cow. There are four breeds or strains of Wagyu with only the Japanese Black and Japanese Brown (Kumamoto line) available outside Japan. The Japanese Brown are also referred to as Red Wagyu or Akaushi.

In the US, they are bred for the superior meat quality traits and calving ease ability and, are also used in terminal meat programmes with breeds like Angus and Holstein to increase the meat quality grade of the first cross progeny. The Japanese Black (Kuroge Washu) was primarily used as the “workhorse” prior to the turn of the 20th Century. This breed was improved during the Meiji Era through crossbreeding with foreign breeds, and was certified as indigenous Japanese beef cattle in 1944. It is raised in most Prefectures of Japan, and more than 90 percent of Wagyu raised and fattened in Japan is of this breed. Fine strips of fat are found even in its lean meat (known as marbling). The flavour of the fat is exquisite, with a buttery, tender texture that dissolves in one’s mouth. Slaughter age is around 28-30 months.

The Japanese Brown is raised primarily in Kumamoto and Kochi Prefectures. It is most common with several hundred thousands in existence. The dark points on its nose and feet can distinguish it. The more dominant Kumamoto line was improved by cross-breeding Simmental with Hanwoo (Korean Red), which was formerly used as a “work horse” during the Meiji Era. Among its characteristics is its low fat content, about 12% or less. Slaughter age is around 25.

Japanese Shorthorn (Nihon Tankaku Washu) is raised mainly in the Tohoku Region. This breed was improved by crossbreeding the Shorthorn with the indigenous Nanbu Cattle. Its meat contains much lean meat and low fat content, and has a mild and savory flavour. The Japanese grade is BMS 3 or below but it is favored by many for its “different” taste.

Japanese Polled (Mukaku Washu) was produced through crossbreeding of Aberdeen Angus imported from Scotland with the indigenous Japanese Black in 1920. Its characteristics include its high lean meat content and distinctive Wagyu taste. It contains a high percentage of amino acid and has a rich chewy, meaty flavour.