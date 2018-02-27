Kambonde kaMwaalwa village baffled over miscarriages

Loide Jason

Kambondeka Mwalwa-The councillor of Otamanzi Constituency in Omusati has appealed to health officials to probe the mysterious high number of women whose pregnancies are being miscarried at Kambonde kaMwaalwa village.

Johanes Iyambo the councillor confirmed that his office recorded nine cases over a two months period from December 2017 to January this year.

He said they are concerned about the issue and he has approached senior health personnel at Okahao Hospital to investigate the issue but they claim not to have transport to go to the affected area.

The councillor, however, said they suspect dirty water or maybe the long distances that people have to walk to access medical care could be the reason behind the high rate of miscarriages.

“The health officials in Okahao promised to come to the village for a consultative meeting. We had hoped they will come soon so that we can know the cause to this ongoing problem as soon as possible,” said Iyambo.

The Primary Health Coordinator, Julia Sheya, confirmed receiving a report from the councillor and said they are just waiting for the councillor to organise a community meeting.

Sheya said the meeting is expected to take place during the course of this week but the day is yet to be communicated.

Contacted for comment, Alfons Amoomo, said he has not yet been informed about the report and is currently out of office.