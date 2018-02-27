Food bank committee established in Lüderitz

Tuulikki Abraham

Lüderitz-Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare Minister, Bishop Zephania Kameeta, has established a street committee for the food bank initiative in !Nami#nus constituency in the //Kharas Region.

The committee consists of seven community members, including one coordinator.

It has been mandated to work with the senior administrative officer at !Nami#nus, the community development officer in the Lüderitz Town Council and an officer from the Ministry of Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare in Lüderitz regarding the food bank.

The newly established committee is undergoing training that started yesterday, ending on Friday at the !Nami#nus constituency office.

During the official opening of the training yesterday, Kameeta encouraged committee members to embrace this opportunity, which would equip them with skills such as how they could identify the needy.

He stated that in order for his ministry to move forward, they decided to initially select and train street committee members and a street committee coordinator.

The retired bishop said hunger is the extreme consequence of poverty and it must come to an end in Namibia sooner than later. He said the country can abolish hunger through the spirit of Harambee.

Lüderitz Mayor Hilaria Mukapuli thanked Bishop Kameeta and his delegation for identifying the Lüderitz community as an integral part of the food bank.

She said eradicating poverty in all its forms is a national challenge, but also a vital requirement for sustainable development. The street committee will be regarded by the community as the front image of the Ministry of Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare. Its members have thus been urged to behave and work in an exemplary fashion.

Mukapuli urged street committee members to work hard as they will be required to serve the community to the best of their abilities. She advised them to act as servants and not masters. She said the role will require them to be committed to the task, be hard-working, work odd-hours and, most importantly, serve their community with dignity and distinction.

Consultant of food bank Angel Dalman Fernandes is the facilitator for the five-day training.