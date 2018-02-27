Fitness Run event promises fireworks

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The first instalment of the Farm Whk Fitness Run Series event, known as the IJG Sunrise Run, last month proved to be an extremely popular gathering with 450 people participating.

The second instalment, supported by Windhoek Light and Marathon Sugar, presents a Namibian firs two-day trails run slated for Friday, March 2 and dawn on Saturday, March 3, 2018, where runners will venture out onto the great IJG trails to challenge each other in the new field of stage running.

It will be one of the toughest and most competitive trail races in Namibia and is also open to fun runners, enabling participants to enjoy Windhoek’s best trails while indulging their love of nature.

The categories for the event are as follows:

Scout 12km: Dusk Stage – 4km + Dawn Stage – 8km

Adventurer 24km: Dusk Stage – 8km + Dawn Stage – 16km

Great Explorer 42km: Dusk Stage – 16km + Dawn Stage – 26km

Thanks to sponsors Namibia Breweries, the grand prize for the male and female winner of the Great Explorer category is a much-sough-after entry to the Windhoek Light Fish River Ultra Race in June.

Category winners will also receive exclusive, locally made medals. All other participants who complete a category will receive a finisher’s token.

The winners of Event #1 – Wim Steenkamp and Thomas Miller (who ran the whole 8km route barefoot) for the men, and Julia Janse Van Rensburg and Bernice Van Der Westhuizen for the women – are out to defend their podium places in the Series.

On Friday evening, the Dusk Stage will take place while the sun is setting and under the rise of the full moon. The starting time is 18h00 and the cut-off time is 21h30.

On Saturday morning the Dawn Stage will start at 06h00 as the sun is rising and the cut-off time will be 10h30. Prize giving, including great Lucky Draw prizes, will start at 11h00.

Tickets are available on Events Today, PayToday or at Airtime City kiosks until 12h00 on Thursday, March 1. Contact Farm Whk Fitness on farmwhkfitness@gmail.com for further

information.