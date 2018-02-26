Home NEW ERA VIDEO Video: Young Africans beat Tura Magic 2 – 0 NEW ERA VIDEOSportSports Video: Young Africans beat Tura Magic 2 – 0 February 26, 201800 tweet Young Africans beat Tura Magic 2 – 0 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR NEW ERA VIDEOVideo: Derby match between Black Africa and Orlando Pirates end 1 all NEW ERA VIDEOVideo: Premier league players will be 100% fit in December SportMTC Namibia Premier League (NPL) … Get to know your clubsLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here nine − two = LOCAL WEATHERWindhoek,NAfew clouds enter location 30.3 ° C 31 ° 30 ° 22% 2.6kmh 20%Tue 29 °Wed 30 °Thu 25 °Fri 30 °Sat 30 ° HIV/AIDSHIV message not reaching Ovahimba where it’s needed most February 26, 20180N$700,000 heist referred to PG February 2, 20180More than 24,000 on ARVs in Khomas February 2, 20180