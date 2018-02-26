Namibia reaffirms unwavering support for Cuba  

Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

Windhoek-Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila has reaffirmed Namibia’s unwavering support to and solidarity with the fraternal people of Cuba.

Speaking at the wreath-laying ceremony at the Pantheon of the Internationalist Combatants of the Cuba Revolution, at the Cristobal Colon Cemetery in Havana, Cuba, last week, Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said in this regard, Namibia shall continue to demand the unconditional lifting of the inhumane and out-dated blockade against Cuba.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said Namibia understands the challenges faced by the fraternal people of Cuba, be it the adverse nature, or the hostile foreign powers.

She said the resilience of the people of Cuba is a great source of inspiration to many.

“Every time Cuba is devastated by a natural disaster, they always courageously rise from that and rebuild. Over the period of 57 years, Cuba and its people have been subjected to an economic and financial blockade by the United States, and they have successfully withstood that too,” she said.

She said Namibia’s representation at the event is an acknowledgment of the role played by the Cuban internationalist combatants under the leadership of El Comandante-En-Jefe, Fidel Castro Ruz in turning the tide of history in Africa and particularly in Southern Africa.

“Cuba under the leadership of EL Comandate-En-Jefe Fidel Castro played a decisive role both in the struggle for freedom and independence helping the people of Africa to achieve social and economic development after attainment of their independence. Hence, the history of the struggle of African people, especially Southern Africa, will be incomplete without mentioning the role played by Cuba, especially its sons and daughters whose remains are interred here and their names are inscribed in this pantheon,” she said.

“We call to mind how our friendship was cemented through battles such as: Cangamba, Techipa, Calueque, Cuito Cuanavale and the rescue mission for unarmed Namibian survivors of the racist South African military raid at Cassinga,” she added.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila says these African sites and many others, are nourished with the blood of some of the heroes interred here.

“It is, therefore, fitting to say that this place symbolizes the fraternal bonds of the people of Cuba and Africa,” she added.

She said these martyrs have earned a special place in the hearts of the African people and a noble golden page in the annals of our history.

“Our presence here today is to pay tribute to them for their acts of fortitude,” she said.

“We devote ourselves to the task of strengthening and deepening the bonds of friendship and solidarity between our countries and our people. In doing so, we assure them that their sacrifice has been and shall never be in vain,” she added.