Mel headlines Song Night

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Multi-genre singer and poet Mel Mwevi is the highlight of this year’s first edition of the Song Night in the capital at the Imagine Games Cafe this Wednesday.

Mel is taking to the stage with Spoken Word and some of her classical hit songs. Audiences can look forward to a memorable moving performance by this incredible performer, joined on stage by The Ell’s and The Song Night Band. The duo of Ethix will also bring originality to the stage on the night, opening the stage for Mel. Audiences can expect Etjo’s wonderful voice with smooth Julius as the second half of this dynamic duo.

More originality can be expected on the stage of Song Night from Samuel Shines, Treza & Marius with beautiful and entertaining covers selected by Chris B, Gevin, Steven, Marlene & Dre. The first edition promises nothing but the best. Organisers say the Song Night band has once again committed to another year of supporting upcoming singers with professional accompaniment to grow and nurture the Namibian sound, with Imms, Pio, Jean-Pierre & Sam guiding in full musical force.

Tulimelila Shityuwete is the new host for Song Night. Song Night also happily announced that Chris B is the 2018 Song Night Ambassador. “Song Night has grown [in] leaps and bounds and it is all thanks to the support from our loyal audience, partners and without the support of RMB through First National Bank (FNB) Holdings Foundation Trust we would not be able to do the work we do,” says the founder and director of Song Night, Lize Ehlers.

She encouraged music lovers to join the Song Night team as they explore organic and refreshing new ways to develop upcoming singers in Namibia. Doors opens at 20h00, and tickets are sold for N$80 at the door.