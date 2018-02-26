Chicano Family video trending on YouTube

John Muyamba

Rundu-Rundu-based musical group Chicano Family have promised something special as they release their third video from their first studio album, christened The Graduation.

Ongoma Ya Africa (African drum), launched last Monday, is the latest offering from The Graduation album and it is currently trending on YouTube and other social media platforms. The group comprises of the trio Domingo Ferciano aka Channu Khamandjedi, Shaamena Penekwafo aka Solla, and Matheus Salomone who is also known as D-Fabile.

“The song and video talks about the African culture, unity, beauty and pride of being a true African citizen. Harambee is what we are preaching,” says Channu.

The song was produced by DJ Vuyo, directed by Black Cat Films and Chicano Family and published by Chicano Entertainment. The trio released their debut album,The Graduation, last February from which they have already produced two videos, Tyapula and Handi Hombola. They are now working on their second album to be released by the end of April. “We don’t focus on a specific genre but we look at various types of music, from Afro-Fusion, Gospel, House music with Kwaito, not forgetting our Kavango and Oshiwambo tunes,” Channu says.