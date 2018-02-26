BA, Ingwe, Birds close in, Reds stumble

Carlos Kambaekwa

Windhoek-An uncharacteristic own goal via the boot of veteran fullback Dennis “Law” Tjetjinda, condemned MTC Premiership table-toppers African Stars to their second defeat of the current term.

Bobby Samaria’s misfiring soldiers suffered a shock 1-0 defeat against mid-table Citizens under floodlights at the Sam Nujoma Stadium on Saturday evening.

The result leaves them without a win since the resumption of second round league activities in the MTC Premiership with the Reds collecting a worrisome paltry tally of three points from a possible 12.

In other action, reigning Namibian champions Tigers, responded to the NPL Disciplinary Committee’s favourable resolution to have their outstanding matches against Citizens and UNAM, respectively, rescheduled in the most dignified fashion dispatching the league’s surprise package Young African 1-0 in an action-packed fixture at the Sam Nujoma Stadium, on Friday night.

Ingwe’s serial net buster Mapenzi Munavei scored the only goal of an otherwise closely contested entertaining encounter where no quarter was asked or given.

Elsewhere, UNAM and Civics cancelled each other out in a dull goalless stalemate while fast-improving Rundu Chiefs held Orlando Pirates to a 1-all draw in front of a capacity crowd at the Rundu Stadium, on Saturday.

Coastal giants Blue Waters inflicted more misery on troubled league returnees Chief Santos – defeating the gutsy visitors 3-2 in a 5-goal thriller at the Kuisebmond Stadium in Walvis Bay, on Saturday.

Burly Nigerian import Dominique Edom, Marius Ashipala and Jonas Sakarias netted a goal apiece for the rejuvenated “Beautiful Birds’ while Ronaldo Gaoab and Leonard Matheus replied for the basement occupants.

Young Chiefs secured a much-welcomed 1-0 triumph over hosts Eleven Arrows to ease their relegation worries, at least for the time being. Chiefs’ newly signed Ghanaian striker Michael Frigo netted the only goal of the match.

In Saturday’s other league action, Mighty Gunners came out tops in the fiercely contested Otjiwarongo derby – defeating cross-town rivals Life Fighters by 3 unanswered goals in an ill-tempered match that saw “Okahirona” finishing the tie with nine men.

Black Africa dusted themselves off following last weekend’s lukewarm showing that saw the Gemengde outfit drop two valuable points against lowly placed Young Chiefs. Lucky Richter’s title chasing black and red strip outfit beat hoodoo side Tura Magic 2-1 to enhance their title credentials.

Blue Waters closed the weekend with mixed results when the seasiders were held to a surprise 2-all draw by a stubborn Young Chiefs side at their fortress, the Kuisebmond Stadium in Walvis Bay, yesterday.

Edom and Ashipala once again registered their names on the scoresheet for the hosts with new Ghanaian recruit Frigo and Paulus Kennedy responding for the visitors.