Arnold’s long and bumpy walk to prison

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-Convicted of murder with direct intent and her case currently on hold in Windhoek Regional Court, Anthea Arnold is yet to be sentenced.

The 32-year-old, who appeared in court from custody on Friday, looked frustrated that her case was temporarily on hold. She has been begging to be sentenced.

The court last year convicted Arnold for the shooting and killing of her former married boyfriend Michael Breder, aged 52.

Arnold is said to have shot Breder while seated in the car in Windhoek’s Southern Industrial Area during the night of May 14 to 15, 2011.

The court informed Arnold that there is nothing that they can do for her anymore with her pending appeal in the High Court. Arnold made an appearance in the High Court on Friday after she filed an appeal in the High Court challenging the verdict that was handed down by Magistrate Ileni Velikoshi on October 25, 2017.

According to the judgment, Arnold not only contradicted herself but was also evasive and extremely defensive during her trial. “In my view, the accused has not impressed the court as a truthful witness. Her version of events right from the start appeared to be carefully rehearsed to deflect the court from making a finding as to her state of mind,” narrated Velikoshi.

After her conviction, Arnold confessed that she agreed with what the court concluded about her case. She stated that she shot the deceased and wrote the piece of paper that was found at the crime scene that stated why she committed the offence. During the trial, Arnold disputed the hand-written note and intentionally killing Breder, claiming that she shot him in self-defence.

Arnold, who made an appearance in court without any legal representation after her legal counsel withdrew from her case, noted that she wished to abandon the appeal that was filled in the High Court. She further noted that she was never informed why her legal counsel, who has been with her throughout the trial, decided to withdraw from her case. According to the state prosecutor, defense attorney Mbanga Siyomunji has filed a withdrawal notice.

Arnold was advised to get a legal counsel through Legal Aid, who can assist her with her appeal withdrawal from the High Court.

She is due to appear in the High Court on April 12 for criminal appeal management. Should she be successful in withdrawing her appeal in the High Court, Arnold is scheduled to appear in the regional court for mitigation before sentencing on April 23.