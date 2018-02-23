Woody out to return Tigers to winning ways

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-MTC Namibia Premier League (NPL) reigning champions Tigers mentor Woody Jacobs says he will not read too much into his team’s current position on the league log standings but will rather take it one game at a time as they work towards getting back to winning ways.

The defending champions are currently sitting 11th on the log with 18 points but coach Jacobs is not bothered by cynics who are using the team’s current position on the log table to gauge their league title prospects.

Top on his list of priorities is getting the team back to winning ways and restore a certain degree of pride among the club’s die-hards, and he admits that can only be achieved if they take it one match at a time and strive to collect maximum points with every game that comes.

Tigers tonight face chancy league rookies Young African at the Sam Nujoma Stadium, in what is expected to be an exciting clash between the two clubs. Gobabis-based African are currently sitting third on the log with 32 points and will expectedly be out to continue with their giant-killer tactics, which have in recent times seen the league’s new boys do wonders.

Tigers, on the other hand, are on a serious mission of restoring the supporters’ faith in the club while also striving to finish within the top segment of the log table – a task Jacobs says he and his boys are ready to fulfil.

“We have had ample time to prepare for tonight’s match against Young African and the response from the boys have been great. It will be a tough match against Young African, as they have proved what they are capable of and even their current position on the log speaks for itself. But, be it as it may, we won’t rush into things, as our plan is to take it one match at a time while working on getting back to winning ways. As for tonight, like I said, it won’t be easy but we have what it takes to collect the three points at stake. Young African are league rookies but their performance and results speak otherwise, so that’s why we won’t make the mistake of taking them lightly or underestimate them,” said Jacobs, who added that the same approach will to implemented when they face rivals Black Africa on Sunday at the same venue.

NPL Weekend Fixtures

Friday, February 23

Tigers vs Young African (Sam Nujoma Stadium, 20h00)

Saturday, February 24

UNAM vs Civics (UNAM Stadium, 15h00)

Rundu Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates (Rundu SportsStadium, 15h00)

Mighty Gunners vs Life Fighters (Mokati Stadium, 15h00)

Blue Waters vs Chiefs Santos (Kuisebmond Stadium, 15h00)

Eleven Arrows vs Young Chiefs (Kuisebmond Stadium, 17h00)

Tura Magic vs Black Africa (Sam Nujoma Stadium, 17h00)

Citizens vs African Stars (Sam Nujoma Stadium, 19h00)

Sunday, February 24

Blue Waters vs Young Chiefs (Kuisebmond Stadium, 13h00)

Eleven Arrows vs Chiefs Santos (Kuisebmond Stadium, 15h00)

Mighty Gunners vs Orlando Pirates (Mokati Stadium, 15h00)

UNAM vs African Stars (UNAM Stadium, 15h00)

Rundu Chiefs vs Life Fighters (Rundu Sports Stadium, 15h00)

Tura Magic vs Young African (Sam Nujoma Stadium, 17h00)

Tigers vs Black Africa (Sam Nujoma Stadium, 19h00)