Valentine’s belonged to the Negongos

Tuulikki Abraham

“Valentine’s day is here, me and hubby are that kind of couple that believes each day should be Valentines Day, we can’t help but still feel sentimental during this honeymoon stage of our marriage,” say Francina and Goldon Negongo.

The two celebrated their first Valentines Day as a couple with their first anniversary also quickly approaches. “This past year of marriage has been filled with adventure, excitement and most importantly LOVE,” they elate.

Francina explains that on Valentine’s Day they did not have any specific plans for that day, especially since they typically have a date night out every week, but she finds any excuse to dress up for a lovely dinner with her hubby – even if they are just home.