Open letter to the public

The Ondonga Royal Family members of the Onethika lineage have noted with serious concern the recent defamatory messages circulating on social media, which are aimed at damaging the reputation and dignity of the Onethika royal members, and which are particularly targeted at Kuku Selma Gwanandjokwe Shejavali.

We take serious exception to such remarks, which are malicious, abusive, hurtful, demeaning, unfair, and devoid of any truth.

As Christians, we follow in the steps of our Lord Jesus Christ who says “Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing.” (Luke 23:34).

Although we are a forgiving people, we want to categorically state that this kind of conduct must stop forthwith.

Should these defamatory messages not stop, we shall not hesitate to exercise our rights to take legal action against the very individuals who are creating and/or spreading these serious lies.

All our rights are and remain reserved.

* Issued by and on behalf of the Onethika members of the Ondonga Royal Family

Kuku Selma Gwanandjokwe Shejavali

Kuku Hileni Kandali Nepando

Kuku Lucia Mweshihala Hiveluah