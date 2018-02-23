Nujoma donates land to Society of Engineers

Lahja Nashuuta

Windhoek-The Namibian Founding President Sam Nujoma has offered a portion of his farmland totalling one hectare to the Namibia Society of Engineers (NASE). The land is for the association to develop a place for Namibian engineers to put their skills and knowledge to use and practice, and research technological innovations.

NASE is an association of engineering professionals, technicians, artisans and science learners, and was launched in 2016 as a platform to promote innovative self-empowerment, local engineering product development research, graduate mentorship programmes and community-centered engineering.

The president of the association Charles S. Mukwaso paid a courtesy visit to Nujoma this week to brief him on NASE’s role towards achieving Vision 2030, as well as to honour him for his instrumental role in inspiring and promoting the study of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Reporting on the achievements of the organisation since its formation, Mukwaso said the organisation has worked with schools, universities and vocational training centres to promote science, technology, engineering and mathematics education and practice .

“The organisation [has also been] pushing for reforms at the Engineering Council of Namibia to end the past practices carried from the apartheid regime and open a new chapter of an inclusive, progressive, innovative and visionary council that adequately complements the government and takes Namibia to a prosperous future,” he said.

Mukwaso expressed gratitude for the donation by Nujoma, stating that with the piece of land, NASE will devise and implement a feasible plan that will see innovation, science, technology, engineering and mathematics education and practice, as well as product development taken to an entirely new level, especially in areas such as medical technology, mining and geological expertise, and electrical and manufacturing engineering.

The association appointed Nujoma as the patron of Namibia Engineering Week to be held in August. The engineering week is scheduled to run from August 6 to 10 in Windhoek, with a fundraising gala dinner on August 11 in Ongwediva.

Mukwaso said the success of the engineering week and gala dinner will help NASE implement programmes promoting innovative self-empowerment, local engineering product development research, graduate mentorship programmes and community-centered engineering, as well as support for STEM school career programmes countrywide.