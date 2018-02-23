Naidjala to face Moloney tomorrow…Mega fight in Australia

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-One of Namibia’s top bantamweight boxers Immanuel ‘Prince’ Naidjala will tomorrow trade leather with undefeated Australian boxer Jason ‘The Smooth One’ Moloney in a mega fight that will see both boxers square off for the vacant Commonwealth Bantamweight title at St Kilda City Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.

Heading into tomorrow’s fight, the pressure will be on homeboy Moloney, who will be defending his World Boxing Association (WBA) Oceania Bantamweight title while challenging Naidjala for the Commonwealth crown.

Should the Australian lose the fight for the Commonwealth title against the Namibian, he will also forfeit his WBC belt.

Naidjala has a record of 28 fights -23 wins, four losses and one draw, with 13 of those victories coming by way of knockouts. His undefeated Australian opponent holds a record of 12 knockouts from his clean sheet of 15 fights.

Ahead of his departure to the ocean-locked country, Naidjala said: “This fight means everything to me because I know I’ve to step up my game to get back to winning ways. I feel my preparation this time has been quite different and feel much more confident. I would like to thank the MTC Sunshine team for their unwavering support and countless opportunities accorded to me during my entire professional boxing career. I know it is now up to me to make things happen and I promise not to disappoint. Moloney I’m coming for you.”